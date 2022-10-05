Perlman Program offers free concert: Alumni musicians gather for fall retreat

Itzhak Perlman. (Courtesy photo)

The Perlman Music Program will present a free public concert, on Monday, Oct. 10, at 4:30 p.m. at their Shore Road campus.

The concert will be the culmination of an Alumni Chamber Music Retreat, welcoming 16 exceptional musicians back to Shelter Island to take part in a 6-day program of coachings, community engagement and music-making.

Led by PMP faculty, world-renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman and cellist and New England Conservatory (NEC) Director of Chamber Music Merry Peckham, PMP alumni will study chamber music and develop community engagement and performance skills.

Ms. Peckham, Associate Director of PMP, says, “the retreat is a magical weekend filled with music and reinforcement of friendships and connections amongst our PMP community.”