Daily Update: County cyber attack slows title searches, Housing forum slated for Oct. 15

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

County cyber attack concerned local realtors

Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, Oct. 6, 2022

Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 6, 2022

Town schedules housing forum for Oct. 15: Supervisor characterizes anonymous letter as ‘outright lies’

Battle over treating wastewater comes down to location, location, location

Perlman Program offers free concert: Alumni musicians gather for fall retreat

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Oct. 6

This local crafter turns gourds into works of art

Sign up now to participate in CAST’s third annual Festival of Trees

WEATHER

Sunny skies return today and the high temperature will reach 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 54.