The Island community gathered at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 5 to honor the volunteers of the Emergency Medical Services. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Emergency Medical Services along with the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation was celebrated at a gala awards dinner at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

Members of the EMS, along with friends and family members, the Town Board and other Town officials, came to celebrate the volunteers who respond to medical emergencies 24/7.

The Reporter will have a full story on the event and a profile of EMT of the Year, TJ Dalton.

Here are some sights of the evening by Adam Bundy.

EMT of the Year TJ Dalton, flanked by EMS Director Jack Thilberg, left,and Chief Mark Kanorvogel.

TJ Dalton, center, with Kristina-Li Neknez, left, and EMS colleague Cathy Rasmussen, a former EMT of the Year.

Chief Mark Kanarvogel with EMS Advisory Board Member Marian Brownlie, who is one of the main organizers of the annual awards dinner.

A happy, celebratory crew at the bar before dinner.

Smiles all around at the gala event.

EMS Director Jack Thilberg and Volunteer Annmarie Seddio.