Shelter Island cross country runners shine in competition

The Shelter Island School junior high cross country team. Front row, from left, Makayla Cronin, Kylie Wack-Kuhr, Lily Brigham and Jackson Rohrer. Back row, from left, Coach Erin Mulrain, Alexis Bartilucci, Lily Potter, Danielle Rasmussen, Eli Green, Nathaniel Overstreet and Cayman Morehead. Not pictured, Coach Joshua Green, Abie Roig, Kaden Gibbs and Natalie Mamisashvili. (Credit: Todd Gulluscio)

The Shelter Island School varsity cross country team traveled to Mashashimuet Park in Sag Harbor on Sept. 28 for a match with the Pierson Whalers.

Although the Islanders didn’t have enough team members to qualify for a team victory, Jaxson Rylott passed the leader in the last leg of the race to take the overall victory with a time of 16 minutes and 51 seconds.

Jaxson Rylott, right, in action against Pierson. (Credit: Todd Gulluscio)

Two days later, the Islanders competed in the Tom Knipfing Invitational at Fireman’s Field in Ridge. Rylott took a Top 20 Overall Finish with a time of 18:51 and Noah Green came in with a time of 25:45. The boys are on their way to finishing the regular season and hoping to compete well at the State Qualifier Meet at November 4 at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park.

This year marks the revival of our junior high cross country program led by Coach Erin Mulrain and Coach Joshua Green. So far, the athletes have had a great time with many of them having their first exposure to competitive running with their first interscholastic athletic experience.

The team will have a home race at Shelter Island Country Club on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 4 p.m.