Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Janice Lou Krauss

Janice Krauss, 85, passed away quietly on Oct. 2, 2022 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol, Conn.

Janice was born on July 22, 1937 in Owensboro, Ky. to Mamie Lee (Thompson) Perkins and J. Dewey Perkins. She was born into a musical Methodist family.

Her grandfather William Prince Perkins was a Methodist minister and her grandmother Susan Perkins was an early Methodist lay speaker. Her father was a choral bass singer and her mother a church pianist and organist. Janice learned her skills from her mother.

Janice graduated from Owensboro High School and Kentucky Wesleyan College. She taught elementary school and piano. On Shelter Island she was organist at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church for over 20 years.

She also played at Our Lady of the Isle for about eight years. She was a member of the Shelter Island Lions Club. While the family lived in New Britain Conn., Janice worked as a sales clerk for several family businesses, including Amato’s Toy and Hobby Store.

Janice was predeceased by her brother James D. Perkins of Brentwood, Tenn. She is survived by her husband Alan, a retired United Methodist minister, daughter Katherine (Garry) Bennett of Greensboro, N.C., sons Timothy, Michael (Jill), and Mark, all of Bristol.

She had three grandchildren: Scott Bennett, Leyna Krauss (David Lum) and Rebecca (Eric) Matias and two great-grandchildren: Atreyu and Nathalia. Her sister-in-law Gail Perkins, niece Robin Petty and several cousins also survive her.

A memorial service will be held on Sat. Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. at Prospect United Methodist Church in Bristol. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Shelter Island, P.O. Box 1660, (Organ fund), or Prospect UMC, 99 Summer Street, Bristol, CT 06010 (Campership fund).