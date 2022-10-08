‘Jackup rig’ makes appearance in the harbor: Exploring underwater near North Ferry

The jackup rig, or lift boat, stands in 95 feet of water near the North Ferry. (Credit: Martin J. Dempsey)

An extremely large “lift boat” is dominating the horizon out by the North Ferry these days, prompting considerable speculation among Islanders.

Its proximity to the ferry, as well as the PSEG cable adjacent to the slips, suggested one of those entities might have a project underway.

However, Shelter Island Bay Constable Beau Payne, who’s charged with keeping a sharp eye on the extensive varieties of vessels plying Island waters, has the pertinent information.

“Verizon is taking core samples,” of the bay floor, he said, indicating the company may be exploring the feasibility of laying cable between the Island and Greenport.

“I wish I could tell you it was something more exotic,” he laughed, suggesting theories ranging from discovering sunken treasure to drilling for oil might make their way into local chatter.

The vessel consists of a barge mounted on stilts, which are currently standing in 95 feet of water, and can be moved to take samples from different parts of the sea floor.

Given the size of the vessel, also known as a jackup rig, it will probably become a familiar part of the landscape, since it’s expected to continue the project until Dec. 15, according to Officer Payne.