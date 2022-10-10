Daily Update: Sunny skies in the forecast today, Library budget vote passes
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Magnificent October weather continues
Shelter Island Library budget vote wins in a walk — 113 to 12
‘Jackup rig’ makes appearance in the harbor: Exploring underwater near North Ferry
Gala dinner for Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services volunteers
Assemblyman seeks Presidential Scholar nominations: Island’s 2018 nominee was a finalist
Shelter Island cross country runners shine in competition
Shelter Islanders gather for class reunions
Jenifer’s Journal: The path forward
NORTHFORKER
The Map: U-pick pumpkin farms that offer a bit more
Vineyard expert Stephen Scarnato launches New Roots wine club
One Minute on the North Fork: Pumpkin picking at Stakey’s
Gluten-Free Groove bakery is a mother-daughter labor of love
What’s for sale on the North Fork with beach access
Preserve the harvest to keep it tasting like fall (or summer!) all year long
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 51.