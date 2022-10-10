Daily Update: Sunny skies in the forecast today, Library budget vote passes

The moon rising over West Neck Harbor.(Peter Semmelhack)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Magnificent October weather continues

Shelter Island Library budget vote wins in a walk — 113 to 12

‘Jackup rig’ makes appearance in the harbor: Exploring underwater near North Ferry

Gala dinner for Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services volunteers

Assemblyman seeks Presidential Scholar nominations: Island’s 2018 nominee was a finalist

Shelter Island cross country runners shine in competition

What is that?

Shelter Islanders gather for class reunions

Column: Sleeping in

Jenifer’s Journal: The path forward

NORTHFORKER

The Map: U-pick pumpkin farms that offer a bit more

Vineyard expert Stephen Scarnato launches New Roots wine club

One Minute on the North Fork: Pumpkin picking at Stakey’s

Gluten-Free Groove bakery is a mother-daughter labor of love

What’s for sale on the North Fork with beach access

Preserve the harvest to keep it tasting like fall (or summer!) all year long

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 51.