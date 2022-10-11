Daily Update: Everybody wins on Dig Pink Day, Celebrating Shelter Island heroes

Balloons, streamers and lots of people in pink were signs of the annual Dig Pink volleyball fundraiser. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Everybody wins on Shelter Island’s Dig Pink Day

Celebrating Shelter Island heroes

NORTHFORKER

Spooky Thrills: North Fork Halloween events from coffin races to costume parties

North Fork Dream Home: A turnkey place to get away on the Inlet with a deepwater dock

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 50.