Daily Update: Overtime for farm workers will be phased in, TJ Dalton named EMT of the Year

TJ Dalton, center, with Kristina-Li Neknez, left, and EMS colleague Cathy Rasmussn. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Overtime pay for farm laborers to be phased in over next decade

Music, medicine and giving back to Shelter Island: TJ Dalton is the EMT of the Year

Islander honored by her peers: Lisa Richland gets ‘Game Changer Award’

Column: Feeling squirrelly?

NORTHFORKER

Our North Fork-inspired take on the trending butter board

Creating a corn maze is a passion project for these North Fork farmers

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.