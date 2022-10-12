Daily Update: Overtime for farm workers will be phased in, TJ Dalton named EMT of the Year
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Overtime pay for farm laborers to be phased in over next decade
Music, medicine and giving back to Shelter Island: TJ Dalton is the EMT of the Year
Islander honored by her peers: Lisa Richland gets ‘Game Changer Award’
NORTHFORKER
Our North Fork-inspired take on the trending butter board
Creating a corn maze is a passion project for these North Fork farmers
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.