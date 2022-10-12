Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Oct. 12, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Theresa M. Julian-Lantiere, Sag Harbor, was driving on South Ferry Road on Oct. 4 when she was stopped by police for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

On Oct. 8, Marisa Cardinale, Peconic, was given a ticket for speeding on New York Avenue — 40 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Police conducted 16 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops in the Center, Heights and Menantic on Oct. 3 and 4 and Oct. 6 through 9, resulting in the above two tickets and eight warnings.

Other reports

A sailboat broke loose from its mooring in Dering Harbor and washed up on the east side of Piccozzi’s dock on Oct. 3; an accident report will appear in the blotter next week. A Boston Whaler was reported missing from its mooring in Dering Harbor, also on the 3rd, and was subsequently located.

Two vehicles were reported parked on a Center property on the 3rd; the owner said the vehicles would be removed.

Information about low hanging wires in Hay Beach and the Center was called in on the 4th and again on the 5th; Optimum was notified. A UPS delivery man noticed an open side door at a West Neck residence on the 4th; an officer found no sign of any criminal activity and secured the door.

On Oct. 5, a Shorewood resident requested police assistance in notifying her neighbor that his workers were not allowed on her property. An officer talked to the building contractor who agreed to comply.

An officer deployed cones when he noticed flooding on Ram Island on the 5th.

On Oct. 6, a Center caller told police she heard a noise outside her bedroom window at 11:30 p.m. The window screen showed some damage the next day and police said that may have been caused by a deer.

A caller reported a problem with a malfunctioning smoke detector on Oct. 7; an officer disconnected it. Police received a call about a large fire in a fire pit on a Ram Island yard. An officer canvassed the area and located a small campfire tended by the homeowners.

Police received a complaint on the 7th about fishermen on private property in the Heights. An officer located two men who immediately left the area without incident.

A caller told police on the 8th that political signs had been removed from several locations. Also on that date, police were informed that about 30 vehicles were parked on a Ram Island roadway in front of “no parking” signs. An officer found several vehicles parked in violation and requested that a band playing at the Rams Head Inn make an announcement about moving the vehicles. When the officer returned later all but two had been removed; parking tickets were issued to the two remaining vehicles.

Police were told on Oct. 8 that a Menantic neighbor’s fire pit was too close to a tree and that she was able to see smoke and flames. When police arrived, there was no fire or smoke. A caller reported that an unknown person was attempting to threaten blackmail in return for money.

Two people had called police about being lost in Mashomack Preserve after sundown. Officers and a preserve employee located the two on Foxen Creek Road and escorted them back to their vehicle in the visitor parking lot.

A Center caller reported that loud music could be heard near her Center house. An officer canvassed the area and heard no music but did notice that a power washer was being used in the neighborhood, creating a loud hum.

On Oct. 9, a Menantic resident told police, for documentation purposes, that she believed someone had been inside her home several days earlier. A West Neck caller reported erratic driving in the area and said that speeding vehicles were also an ongoing issue. The area was canvassed with no results, but an extra patrol was arranged for enforcement.

In other incidents: police performed an exterior security check at the school; unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside; provided a lift-assist and a well-being check; jump-started a vehicle; responded to a lost and found report; and followed up on a false 911 call and conducted two school crossings.

Alarms

Police responding to a Center alarm on Oct. 4 found the premises secure. The caretaker was notified. A burglary alarm in Shorewood on Oct. 5 may have been caused a power blip due to lightning.

A Hay Beach residence was found secure after a motion alarm had been set off in the kitchen on Oct. 5. An alarm malfunction activated a smoke alarm in a Heights kitchen on the 7th.

Animals

A dog was reported bitten by another dog several days after the incident. In the meantime, the injured dog received medical treatment; the other dog’s owner paid the bill.

A caller told the animal control officer (ACO) that a dog at large had attacked her smaller dog in Silver Beach. The ACO talked to both owners; the small dog had no injuries and the larger dog’s owner understood her dog must be leashed at all times.

Two dogs at large inside Mashomack were brought to the ACO who located the owner. Two dogs loose on a roadway in South Ferry were gone when police arrived.

A raccoon was hit by a vehicle in West Neck, but ran away as the ACO approached.

An injured deer in the Center had to be put down by police. A hawk reported “in distress” in Ram Island was observed by the ACO to be healthy.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Oct. 3, 4 and 9. A fifth person was taken to Southampton Hospital on Oct. 9. Another case on Oct. 6 refused further medical attention.