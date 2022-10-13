Daily Update: Town Board removes DiOrio from two housing committees

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Town Board removes DiOrio from two housing committees

Town prepares salute to Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar

Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, Oct. 13, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Gardenworx Farm and Garden offers pumpkins, a corn maze and more fall fun

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Oct. 13

WEATHER

Expect a chance of showers with increasing rain and a chance after thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Gusts of winds as high as 25 mph are expected. The high temperature is expected to be 69 and the low tonight will be around 59.