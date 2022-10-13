Daily Update: Town Board removes DiOrio from two housing committees
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Town Board removes DiOrio from two housing committees
Town prepares salute to Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar
Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, Oct. 13, 2022
NORTHFORKER
Gardenworx Farm and Garden offers pumpkins, a corn maze and more fall fun
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Oct. 13
WEATHER
Expect a chance of showers with increasing rain and a chance after thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Gusts of winds as high as 25 mph are expected. The high temperature is expected to be 69 and the low tonight will be around 59.