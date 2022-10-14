Daily Update: Alert issued after Town Board member tests positive for COVID, Events coming up on Shelter Island

The wine garden at White Oak.

Here are the headlines for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Town Board member tests positive for COVID: Alert issued for those at the Tuesday, Oct. 10 meeting

Upcoming on Shelter Island …

Overtime pay for farm laborers to be phased in over next decade

Shelter Island Reporter editorial: The best among us

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor, Oct. 13, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Sediment & Sentiment is a new wine club from two Long Island wine veterans

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of October 14

WEATHER

Cloudy skies are forecast today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.

Clear, sunny skies are in the forecast through the weekend with highs forecast near 68 and low temperatures in the low 50s.