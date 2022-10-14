Daily Update: Alert issued after Town Board member tests positive for COVID, Events coming up on Shelter Island
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Town Board member tests positive for COVID: Alert issued for those at the Tuesday, Oct. 10 meeting
Overtime pay for farm laborers to be phased in over next decade
Shelter Island Reporter editorial: The best among us
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor, Oct. 13, 2022
NORTHFORKER
Sediment & Sentiment is a new wine club from two Long Island wine veterans
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of October 14
WEATHER
Cloudy skies are forecast today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.
Clear, sunny skies are in the forecast through the weekend with highs forecast near 68 and low temperatures in the low 50s.