Heather Reylek to entertain at the library tonight, Friday, Oct. 14

(Reporter file)

Come to the Community Room at the library at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 for a festive evening of song and stories with Shelter Island native, songwriter, vocalist and musician, Heather Reylek.

Heather, a folk musician well known to Islanders from performances at the Volunteer Park gazebo and American Legion, among many other East End venues, will perform her own original musical works as well as share an insider’s view of the songwriting process.

The program will include a generous mix from her most recent repertoire, reflecting an ever-present, strong folk tradition, an influence that stretches back many years — from performances with “Homespun,” which she helped found, to its evolution into “Island Folk“ and “Catbird Band.”

Some spring from centuries past, defying definition; others draw on a love for old-style Country and still others from her favorite songwriter, the late John Prine. Edgy songs, sad songs. The creative process keeps rolling. Heather will be joined by her accompanist Peter Mark.

Heather is a passionate, mostly self-taught musician and vocalist — not unlike her late father, Robert “Bucky” Clark, who as “a teenager impressed the girls because he could sing, ice skate, play the button box and the harmonica all at the same time, more or less,” as noted in a profile in this newspaper. (“A Bass Creek Clark: Heather Reylek,” Dec. 19, 2013).

Nor does the genetically musical disposition stop there. Her Uncle Walt Clark was a local bandleader in the 1930s and 1940s. Her Aunt Anna played honky-tonk piano.

Her mother, Barbara Lee “Buzzy” Clark, a former New York City career woman and student at Juilliard, brought her piano out from Richmond Hill after she married Bucky, whom she had met at a retreat at what is now Camp Quinipet.

According to the 2013 “Around the Island” article, Earl Robinson, a colleague of Pete Seeger and the composer of the classic union song, “I Dreamed I Saw Joe Hill Last Night,” was a frequent visitor to the Island and taught her mother guitar.

Everyone is welcome for what promises to be a most enjoyable and spirited musical evening.

As all Library programs, “Heather Sings” is free with donations gratefully accepted. Registration is requested — on the Shelter Island Public Library website, silibrary.org, at the library or by phone 631-749-0042. Early sign-up is encouraged, and not later than 5 p.m. on the day of the program.

Next Up: Oct. 21 – Raymond Dowd on “Tales from the Temple of Ishtar.”