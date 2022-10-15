A banner year at Goat Hill

It’s a wrap, as the Shelter Island Country Club had a 2022 season-ending party last weekend. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

With the band playing on, the Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) wrapped up its last event of the season in style with a very well-attended closing party.

The band Broder & Bogart featuring Sarah Mundy played some great tunes on a beautiful October day, the fire pit was roaring and our two goat mascots Harry and Sally were in attendance.

SICC was celebrating one of its best years ever with a record number of rounds played as well as doubling its membership over the last three years.

The 50-50 raffle was won by Jack Courtner, who graciously donated his winnings of over $500 back to the club. The food spread by the Flying Goat Restaurant was terrific, highlighted by the lolly pop lamb chops. Many members and guests showed up to support the club and for that, the Board is very grateful.

Board members Gordon Cantley, Karen Gibbs, Rick Stiek, Jim Buckland, Jim Gereghty, Linda Springer and Julia Best thank everyone for their yearlong support.

We can’t do it without you.

Fall Golfing Season

The club will remain open as long as the weather permits. The pro shop hours will be greatly reduced, making cart rentals less available, but our honor system of $20 rounds to walk is always open.

So come out and enjoy a round or two before the weather shuts us down for the winter.

Hey, where else on the East End can you play for 20 bucks? See you on the first tee.

Closing member meeting

The closing meeting highlighted all the improvements that were made this year to the clubhouse and grounds. The Owen Dickson Junior Golf Program got off to a great first-year start. The financial position of the club is on solid footing.

Two Board members, Rick Stiek and Linda Springer, were re-elected to two year terms, keeping the existing Board intact for the next season. In conclusion, the state of SICC is on solid footing and looking forward to continuing its yearly mission of making improvements to all aspects of the course and its management.

Flying Goat restaurant

The restaurant is now closed for the season. The 2022 season has been a great one and the owner and staff would like to thank everyone for their support and look forward to seeing you back in 2023.

Attitude makes the difference.