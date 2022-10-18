Daily Update: Town budget still a work in progress, Island profile: Amy Zavatto

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Town budget still a work in progress: Board aims wrap up early next week

Island profile: Amy Zavatto | New editor of southforker magazine

NORTHFORKER

Catapano Dairy Farm’s cheese places third in national competition

North Fork Dream Home: Nestled in Cutchogue with an endless backyard

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies and then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 58. There’s a 20% chance of showers before 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The low temperature will be down to 37.