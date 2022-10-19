Application pending for 2nd largest house on Island: Estate planned in Shelter Island Heights

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Principals of Crescent Beach LLC propose to construct what has been characterized as what would be the second largest house on Shelter Island, and that’s not sitting well with some residents.

In a lengthy public hearing on Tuesday night, attorney John Bennett introduced those involved with the project who made the case that they described as a single family house at 11 Serpentine Drive, with a separate pool house, detached garage, pool and related improvements.

The numbers are a 12,150-square -foot main house and a 3,820 -square-foot accessory structure, on 8.8 acres of property

The public comment section of the hearing began with a letter from the Heights Property Owners Corporation (HPOC) stating the owner was asking for a project to accommodate modern living and a growing family. The letter further stated HPOC has worked with the applicant successfully on previous applications.

But before anyone concludes the letter endorses the construction project, HPOC General Manager Stella Lagudis told the Town Board, “We don’t know if we can support it.”

She raised two main issues — water and community character.

HPOC has a public water district regulated by the Suffolk County Department of Health, the Public Service Commission and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. HPOC would need many more details on the plan, Ms. Lagudis said, including how the property is to be used, given that plans call for 11 bathrooms, a gym, four added bedrooms, three master bedroom suites and a washing machine.

As for community character, she said a check with assessors revealed there are 36 Island properties that exceed the 6,000 square foot allowable living space.

She called the project out of character, not only for the Heights, but for the entire Island. It doesn’t matter that you can’t see the proposed house from Serpentine Drive, Ms. Lagudis said. It would be visible from the water.

She wondered if the town could get some agreement to preserve some of the acreage for passive recreation.

Maria Maggenti, a member of the Community Housing Board and Community Housing Fund Advisory Board, said she felt like crying as she listened to the presentation by the team supporting the project.

“The Island doesn’t need this kind of development,” Ms. Maggenti said. The town is in the midst of a “housing crisis,” trying to get 10 small houses for people of modest means, she said.

“This is unfair,” she added, noting that the occupants won’t contribute anything to the community. The push for affordable houses is based largely on trying to attract young families who would be active in the community, perhaps as volunteer firefighters and EMTs, teachers and graduates who left the Island for college and would like to return, but can’t afford it.

To construct the buildings on the property as proposed would require a wetlands permit and special permit. The Conservation Advisory Council (CAC) unanimously tabled the application the night before the public hearing, saying it needed more information before it could recommend action, Councilman Jim Colligan said.

Members expressed concerns about several issues, including water runoff from the site. CAC members also said they want to see required vegetation and fencing plans and outlined several other concerns that resulted in the decision to table any recommendation until more information is available.

The Planning Board wants more details on retaining walls and how they would function, and said the applicant must be reminded that clearing in the tidal regulated wetlands area would diminish the natural look of the Shelter Island shoreline, and have a long-term erosion effect.

Nonetheless, the Planning Board recommended approval of the wetland application, Councilwoman Meg Larsen said.

The public hearing was adjourned Tuesday night and a date will be set to resume it.