Daily Update: Application pending for 2nd largest home on Island, Non-stop week for volleyball teams

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Application pending for 2nd largest house on Island

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Oct. 20, 2022

Non-stop week for Shelter Island volleyball teams

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Food happenings on the North Fork

Recipe: Ruggero’s Chef Carlos Cortes shares his grandma’s Italian wedding soup

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.