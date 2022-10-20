Daily Update: Application pending for 2nd largest home on Island, Non-stop week for volleyball teams
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Application pending for 2nd largest house on Island
Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Oct. 20, 2022
Non-stop week for Shelter Island volleyball teams
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Food happenings on the North Fork
Recipe: Ruggero’s Chef Carlos Cortes shares his grandma’s Italian wedding soup
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.