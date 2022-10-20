Shelter Island School District gets positive fiscal report: Auditor lauds best performance in years

Shelter Island School. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The most stable financial shape the school district has been in for years: That’s how Christopher Angotti, a partner with Melville accounting firm Nawrocki Smith, told the Board of Education Monday night during a presentation of the audit conducted by his company.

Mr. Angotti said there were no material deficiencies that needed to be addressed and praised District Treasurer Deborah Vecchio and business office worker Maryann Impastato.

The district was chastised by the New York State Education Department several years ago for having more than the allowable 4% of its budget held in an unassigned reserve fund. Many districts have been similarly charged. The argument for small districts for maintaining larger than allowed reserves has been that the 4% figure is too low to meet any unanticipated expenses that could hit in any given year.

But in line with the criticism, Shelter Island established several specific reserve funds and Monday night the Board of Education allocated money to each:

• Repair reserves will get up to $491,715 from the 2021-22 general reserves. The repair reserve fund provided money for work on the plaza outside the main entrance to the building and holds money that will be tapped for replacement of its aged septic system.

• New York State Teachers Retirement System School District Retirement Contribution Reserve Sub-Fund of up to $94,426

• New York State and Local Employees Retirement System in an amount not to exceed $150,000

• Workers’ Compensation Reserve Fund in an amount not to exceed $5,000

Safety

On Oct. 14, the district held an emergency response drill with the Police and Fire departments, Emergency Management Services and the Highway Department. While planning for the event was established with Police Chief Jim Read, employees in the several departments were not given advance notice. They all responded within three minutes, Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. said. Parents had been alerted ahead of the drill, without details, so they wouldn’t be alarmed, the superintendent said.

Contribution Shelter Island Presbyterian Church contributed $1,400 to the district to fund college and other field trips for students. Todd Gulluscio, director of athletics, physical education, health, wellness and personnel, said transportation has been critical this year, with access to sufficient buses and drivers for educational and athletic activities. The contribution and cooperation with other districts made it possible to avoid what could have been cancellation of many sports activities and curtailing other field trips. Illnesses have cut the number of drivers this year, affecting Shelter Island School and North Fork schools, he said.