Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Oct. 20, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.orgor

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.orgr

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

LIBRARY PROGRAMS

FOR CHILDREN

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

Creepy Cupcake Decorating (Ages 12+), 3:30 p.m. Put your creative skills to the test and design your very own frightening cupcake. There will be frosting, candy, and all kinds of decorating supplies. And yes, you can eat the cupcakes. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

Creepy Castles (6+), 1 p.m. Dracula’s castle has nothing on the creations you will bring to life: use hot glue guns, toilet paper rolls, cardboard, and your imagination to create the creepiest castles you can possibly think of. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26

Pumpkin Volcanoes (6+), 3:30 p.m. Watch out, there’s a volcano behind you! Oh wait, it’s a pumpkin?! Create pum-canoes (what do you mean that’s not a real word?) and have a messy good time with this crazy chemical reaction. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

Virtual basketball, 3:30 p.m. (12+) Compete in the library’s first 2K21 Tournament – with snacks provided. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

Dick Behrke Quartet featuring John Ludlow is playing at the Ram’s Head Inn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Friday Night Dialogue: Raymond Dowd, 7 p.m. (Zoom) discusses a landmark victory for a museum seeking to recover a golden Assyrian tablet found in a safe deposit box. The ruling reaffirmed that no one can take good title to property from a thief. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

Oak-tober Fest at White Oak Gardens, to benefit Strongpoint Theinert Ranch, begins at noon. Tickets: $75 at the door, $65 pre-ordered. Children under 12 free, (in costumes, if they wish). Pumpkin patch, music and refreshments. For information and tickets, contact [email protected]

Shakespeare in Community Online: “All’s Well That Ends Well,” 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Helena, ward of the Countess of Rousillon, is given in marriage to the man she longs for, Count Bertram. He refuses to accept the marriage. It becomes her challenge to win his acceptance. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 24

Mystery Book Club: “Look Behind You” by Iris & Roy Johansen, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom). Kendra Michaels, blind for the first twenty years of her life, regained her sight after a surgical procedure. Now a hired gun for both the CIA and the FBI, she is following a serial killer. Visit silibrary.org to register.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, October 20, 9 to 10 a.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, October 20, 7 to 8 p.m.

DEDICATION CEREMONY OF THE TOWN CLERK’S OFFICE

Saturday, October 22, 2 p.m. Dedication of the Town Clerk’s Office to Dorothy S. Ogar at Community Center.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, October 24, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

FIRE DISTRICT MEETING,

Monday, October 24, 7:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, October 25, 1 to 4 p.m.

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, October 26, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.