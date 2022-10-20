Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor, Oct. 20, 2022

(Reporter file photo)

Letters endorsing a candidate or candidates for the Nov. 8 election, or commenting on ballot referendums, will not be accepted for the issues of Oct. 27 or Nov. 3. This is to ensure that those who disagree with a letter’s point of view will not be restricted from expressing a counter view.

A positive step

To the Editor:

I am writing to add my voice to those of my Island neighbors who favor the passage of Proposition Three, to provide funding for community housing.

During the 1990s, when I served as Supervisor, the Town Board facilitated affordable housing for six Island families at no taxpayer cost. After 26 years, five of those families still live in those homes and their presence continues to benefit all of us on our island.

The Island’s real estate market makes it nearly impossible for anyone who is not wealthy to purchase a home here. And affordable year-round rentals are harder to find because of the lucrative summer rental market.

If we want to continue to maintain a healthy balance in our tight little island community — a community of people of all ages and socio-economic backgrounds — we have to take positive steps to make it happen.

To me, voting yes on Proposition Three is a positive step in the right direction.

HOOT SHERMAN, Former supervisor, Town of Shelter Island

Say “No” now

To the Editor:

Why? We can re-up next year. A “No” vote now is a referendum on the Town, its Town Board, lack of public priorities, or timely discussions. What do I mean? The Community Housing Board and Community Housing Fund Advisory Board only just posted an update to the Comprehensive Plan. Where’s our input?

Three weeks before a vote isn’t enough time to evaluate it or ask questions. And, where’s the update to the Town CHB code as to qualifications and selection process?

In the meantime, what have we? The CHB chair, who’s also a member of its sister CHFAB, recently was removed from office. The Town Board and supervisor continue to strong-arm community housing initiatives over water quality ones — even when housing ranked 12 out of 13 priorities based on a community survey.

Town Board members denigrated a leading authority on a water quality alternative at a recent work session. Why the rush? Why the coercion?

Remember: Proposition 3 is a real estate tax that lasts for 28 years, expiring in 2050. Let’s do it right before committing to this long-term funding under the current town leadership.

A “No” vote now means no slush fund for the Town, until residents have a say. Rentals should be paramount here. Accessory buildings or attached rooms could be converted to legitimate affordable rentals. This info should be emphasized before any building or development. Responsible, accountable management also is key.

Lawn signs misrepresent the issue: A “Yes” vote isn’t a vote for affordable housing. It’s a vote for a real estate transfer tax. A “No” vote isn’t a vote against high density housing. Trust the Town? Not based on what’s transpiring.

Vote “No” now. We can put together a Shelter Island referendum in 2023. Have you seen any actual Proposition 3 wording? Next year is OK. A “No” vote now is not a vote against affordable housing.

ABBY DRESS, Former member, Community Housing Board

How it is now

To the Editor:

I am not a resident of Shelter Island, but I spend time here every year with my father. It’s a beautiful place and I’d be lucky to one day live here full time. I certainly can’t afford to live here now. And that’s O.K.

If the Island were to be altered by some half-baked plan from the Town Board, would I still aspire to live here? I like the Island how it is now, not how it would be after 28 years of bureaucratic meddling. I’d rather Shelter Island be preserved and out of my price range, than ruined so I could live here.

Maybe I’m wrong about the so-called “plan,” though. Maybe this will be the first time ever that more government interference will help. Maybe I should apply for some of that housing assistance. I might not be a local, I might not provide essential services, I might not even work here, instead working remotely, but fortunately the income eligibility requirements are so high I could still qualify.

This hope was bolstered at Saturday’s forum when Housing Board Chair Hanley stated that federal law prevents subsidies from being exclusively provided to people who actually deserve them. Great news for me.

Alas, my hopes were shattered moments later when she revealed that the reason for that prohibition was that the racial makeup of the Island was “majority white.” Sorry, locals. It seems the feds insist the Town racially discriminate against you, by diluting your chances of getting housing assistance, for the express purpose of altering the demographic makeup of the Town.

I guess there’s even less hope for me.

I suppose I’ll have to do what all adults do. Work hard, have dreams, and don’t cry when reality doesn’t bend over backwards to accommodate my whims.

JOSEPH KOHN, Walnut Grove, Minn.

Conclusions

To the Editor:

I just learned from the Reporter what that impressive marine rig is that recently has been trolling the waters between Greenport and Shelter Island west of the North Ferry.

Rather than ask the ferry crew, I earlier (and with zero information or investigation on my part) came to the conclusion that it was likely one of three things: either the Town Board was drilling for oil, PSEG was repairing its power lines, or opponents of affordable housing were in the early stages of building a toll tunnel with an ultimate goal of keeping the riff-raff off the Island.

I guess I was wrong. I can only hope that Verizon’s explorations presage the eventual arrival (during my lifetime, please!) of Verizon Fios cable to Shelter Island. As a customer, at various times in the past of Time Warner Cable, Verizon Fios Cable, and Altice Optimum Cable, I can state unequivocally that Fios is the lousiest —-except for all the others.

I hope and pray that Verizon Fios Cable comes to the Island one day — if only to provide us with a viable alternative to the maddeningly greedy, unscrupulous, and ineffectual chowderheads at Altice Optimum Cable.

SCOTT A. ROBBINS, Shelter Island

Price too high

To the Editor:

We will not vote for affordable housing projects on the Island. The maximum income under this poorly written housing plan is approximately $174,000. The average salary in the United States is $53,924 (US Bureau of Labor Statistics). Most anyone can fiscally qualify for housing under this plan. And, of importance, anyone on Long Island (or elsewhere) can apply, not just Islanders.

Why wasn’t this significant detail revealed earlier? This economically incompetent slush fund will be around for over 28 years. It’s an absolute fiscal disaster, and this committee is asking an island that is highly concentrated with senior citizens on fixed incomes to pay for it. Ferry fares increased by almost 30% last year. Inflation is raging at 40-year highs. Suffolk County pays the highest utility bill costs in the nation. Internet service here, due to a poorly negotiated Cablevision deal, is the highest rate in Suffolk County. A gallon of milk on Shelter Island is 5 dollars. You cannot ask a demographic heavily comprised of retirees to bear the burden of this poorly planned initiative. There are also ethical issues to consider — all community board members and Town Board members who endorse this plan must recuse themselves from the project. You cannot vote or use taxpayer monies to propose a project that benefits yourself. We elect representatives to represent the Island — not their personal or political interests,

Karen Kiaer’s points regarding accessory units was on point — over 1,800 exist. That’s a wise start, and a promising solution. Offer tax incentives for Islanders to renovate them to provide housing. Win/win. This idea provides housing, increases homeowner equity, and allows Islanders to age in place — with no extra tax burden to the island. Smart. We would vote for that.

K. KLENAWICUS, Shelter Island

For those who care

To the Editor:

As of January, my usual fulfilling life on the gem of Shelter Island changed. Due to difficulties finding an affordable rent has allowed me to look into the blissful bubble from the outside.

There are so many things that make the Island special. Its beauty, which deserves a “thank you” to Mother Nature and those in the past and future who go above and beyond to help keep it that way. Also, the welcoming and giving Island community.

As I sit on my family’s back porch in Vermont, where I was fortunate to have as a fall-back plan when it was time to change life’s channel and move off the island, I often contemplate the future. Community is very important, to young and old, and Shelter Island offers that. Sometimes we need to be somewhere else to realize what was right in front of us. The folks who volunteer their time for important matters, such as Senior Center activities, first responders, business owners who stay open throughout the year, and those who speak out and act on those matters that keep Shelter Island as special as it is.

Back in September, the folks I met who were concerned enough to make a difference on keeping folks who can’t necessarily afford to buy an Island home, all had a roof over their head that they owned. That’s caring. It’s what keeps our world a place where you love to live.

A huge “thank you” to all Islanders who care. It’s really the most important issue in life. Hope to be part of it again sooner than later.

HOLLY CRONIN, Middle Town, Vt.