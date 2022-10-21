Daily Update: State senate candidates debate, School gets positive fiscal report

Incumbent Anthony Palumbo, left, is being challenged for the State Senate by Skyler Johnson. (Courtesy photos)

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Palumbo, Johnson debate key issues in race for New York State Senate

Shelter Island School District gets positive fiscal report: Auditor lauds best performance in years

Gardening: Leave the leaves — Don’t break nature’s cycle

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor, Oct. 20, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Five northforker staff picks for local leaf peeping

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of October 21

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast through the weekend with highs in the mid 60s. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and next week could begin with showers in the area.