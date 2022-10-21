Daily Update: State senate candidates debate, School gets positive fiscal report
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Palumbo, Johnson debate key issues in race for New York State Senate
Shelter Island School District gets positive fiscal report: Auditor lauds best performance in years
Gardening: Leave the leaves — Don’t break nature’s cycle
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor, Oct. 20, 2022
NORTHFORKER
Five northforker staff picks for local leaf peeping
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of October 21
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast through the weekend with highs in the mid 60s. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and next week could begin with showers in the area.