What is that?

Can you ID this photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clacny)

If you know, let us know.



Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-354-8040.



Cathleen Parsons was the first to recognize last week’s photo (see below) as the porch of the Havens House at the Shelter Island History Center, phoning in her ID.

She was followed soon after by Carolyn Denning, who noted that she had worked for the Historical Society in many capacities over the years.

“It’s a very special part of my life,” Ms. Denning said.



William Havens built his farmhouse in 1743 on 1,000 acres. It originally had four first-floor rooms with two above, a central chimney and cooking hearth, and two doors at either end of the hall facing north and south, allowing summer breezes to flow through.



In 1761, William’s son, Captain James Havens and his wife, Elizabeth, took over the homestead and named it “Heartsease.”

Here, they raised their 11 children.

The home was also a store, a tavern, a school, the post office and the town meeting hall, which served a community of 27 households.