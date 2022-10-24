Daily Update: Firefighter honored for 65 years of service, Clerk’s office to be named for Dorothy Ogar
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Firefighter honored for 65 years of service: Department holds Annual Installation Dinner
Town government and community honor Dorothy Ogar: Clerk’s office will be named for her
NORTHFORKER
SPAT program has helped restore the bays, to the delight of environmentalists and foodies alike
Little Fish restaurant opens in Southold at Kenney’s Beach
Coffins fly down Riverhead street at start of Halloween Festival: Photos
WEATHER
Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Expect a high near 63 with northeast wind between 8 to 11 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 59.