Firefighter honored for 65 years of service: Department holds Annual Installation Dinner

Firefighter Jackie Capon, left, was honored for his decades of service to the Shelter Island Fire Department at its Annual Installation Dinner on Oct. 22 at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Chief Anthony Reiter presented him with his commendation. (Credit: Mary Ellen McGayhey)

The Shelter Island Fire Department gathered Saturday night at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club for the Annual Installation of Officers, a night to recognize the achievements of the firefighters who volunteer to drop everything and respond to emergencies whenever they happen, and the chiefs, officers, commissioners and Auxiliary members who support them.

About 150 firefighters, spouses, and family-members — some three generations deep in firefighting — came to celebrate.

It was John “Jackie” Capon’s night. Mr. Capon was honored for 65 years with the Fire Department, a record of service that began in 1957 when he joined. He became chief in 1972, and then went on to serve another five decades. If that accomplishment wasn’t jaw-dropping enough, he was also the recipient of the award for top call responder for 2021.

“He is at every call, every fire police training, every Fire Department training, he’s at everything,” said Chief Anthony Reiter. “It’s amazing, especially at 65 years of service.”

Also present were invited guests, including Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (D-Sag-Harbor), and State Senator Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk). “Experience counts, and Jackie has a lot of it,” Mr. Thiele said in his congratulatory remarks. “He has a lot of dedication to this community.”

A newly-minted 23-year-old firefighter, Wesley Congdon, said of Mr. Capon. “He beats me to every single fire, every single call. He’s always there.”

Mr. Congdon was honored later in the evening for completing the month’s long, 112 hours of fire training, and graduating to become Shelter Island’s newest active firefighter. He’s a third-generation firefighter, and his father and grandfather, who served in the department, were on hand to see him honored.

Timothy King was awarded the plaque for top responder in 2021. “That award is for somebody who shows up to every fire alarm, every call we get,” said Chief Reiter. “He is the face on the truck every time the whistle goes off.”

Mr. King was also recognized for 35 years of service.

The fire truck of the year was 10-1-8, led by Captain Stan Beckwith and Lieutenant Ron Jernick Jr. No award was made for Firefighter of the Year. After the awards, Town Justice Mary-Faith Westervelt put the “installation” in the Annual Installation by swearing in the new officers.

There are over 65 active members in the Shelter Island Fire Department, Chief Reiter said, adding, “When we all come together to serve the community, that’s when we are our strongest.”