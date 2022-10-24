Popular art exhibit to close: Last weeks at Shelter Island History Center

George Walsh and his mother, Louise, are pictured in front of their family’s market in this painting by August Mosca. (Courtesy Photo)

The exhibit of collections from Island artists Walter Cole Brigham, August Mosca and Ingrid McBrian, which opened in June as part of the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Centennial, will continue for just a few more weeks.

The last day will be Saturday, Nov. 12; hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the History Center, 16 South Ferry Road.

During the exhibit, visitors have enjoyed the different styles of these three artists, from Mosca’s robust and very familiar portraits of local individuals, such as Augie Piccozzi and George Walsh, to McBain’s delicate florals and landscapes, and the unique mosaics of Walter Brigham, who also captured the beauty of Island scenes in stunning Impressionist-style paintings.

The exhibit spaces in the Havens House, while limited due to the dimensions of the 18th-century building, actually permit the viewer to spend time up close with these works, which capture the artistic creativity as well as much of the history of the Island.

The works will remain in the collection of the Historical Society, which will rotate them out to allow for new exhibits to be mounted in the coming months. For information, visit shelterislandhistorical.org.