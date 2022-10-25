Daily Update: Board cancels all in-person public meetings at Town Hall

This illustration reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Board cancels all in-person public meetings at Town Hall

Town to consider administering COVID boosters

Town Committee pitched on Oyster gardens, Creek cleanup

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Thoughtfully renovated circa 1840 colonial

Five local spooky treats to try this Halloween

WEATHER

Expect patchy drizzle with a chance of showers. Areas of fog are expected before 2 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 69, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61.