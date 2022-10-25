Daily Update: Board cancels all in-person public meetings at Town Hall
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Board cancels all in-person public meetings at Town Hall
Town to consider administering COVID boosters
Town Committee pitched on Oyster gardens, Creek cleanup
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Thoughtfully renovated circa 1840 colonial
Five local spooky treats to try this Halloween
WEATHER
Expect patchy drizzle with a chance of showers. Areas of fog are expected before 2 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 69, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61.