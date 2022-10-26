Daily Update: Postseason volleyball, Latest Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Shelter Island Volleyball seniors, fall 2022. From left, Mary Gennari, Margaret Schultheis, Alex Burns, Andrea Napoles, and Madison Springer. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Varsity volleyball team in post season play: JV ensures a solid future

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Oct. 25, 2022

Islander makes his move on pro golf tour

NORTHFORKER

10 North Fork lunches for $10 or less

A primer for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Suffolk Theater this weekend

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 67 degrees and a 40% chance of showers before 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55.