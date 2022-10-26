Shelter Island Student volunteers build a home with local Habitat for Humanity

On the job to make a home happen are, top row, from left, Leonardo Dougherty, Elijah Davidson; bottom row, left to right, Andrea Napoles, Harper Congdon, Hayden Rylott and Luca Martinez.(Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society (NHS) put students to work building a home with Habitat for Humanity, this past sunny Saturday, Oct. 22.

It was the first of several Habitat builds for the Shelter Island NHS and friends: Leonardo Dougherty, Elijah Davidson, Andrea Napoles, Harper Congdon, Hayden Rylott and Luca Martinez.

“Habitat for Humanity gives a hand up, not a hand out, to working families,” adviser Janine Mahoney said. The Town of Greenport donated the land, and the low mortgage will cover the building supplies.

“The donated labor is key,” Ms. Mahoney said. “Our students worked under the guidance of master builder Seth, and alongside the future homeowner Shawn. They welcomed us as the first of, hopefully, many student groups to volunteer. Adult volunteers are also welcomed.”

Further information on Habitat for Humanity is available at habitatliny.org.