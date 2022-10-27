Daily Update: Student volunteers build a home with local Habitat for Humanity
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Oct. 27, 2022
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this Halloween weekend
Take a tour of the North Fork’s public art, from Riverhead to Southold
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies with a high near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.