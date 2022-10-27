Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Oct. 27, 2022

Helping storm victims, the Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society, Student Council and National Junior Honor Society raised $290 selling baked goods after school Oct. 20 to raise funds for the Save the Children Florida Hurricane Relief fund. (Courtesy photo)

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.or

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

Virtual basketball, 3:30 p.m. (12+) Compete in the library’s first 2K21 Tournament – with snacks provided. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

Library Spooky Walk, 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. The spooky walk is back! Come by on Halloween to creep through the library’s frightening house of horrors, if you dare.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Turkey Cones Take-and-Make (Ages 2-5) Create your own adorable turkey to celebrate autumn, a very easy craft that will make you gobble with excitement when you’re done. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Camp NaNoWriMo (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. November is National Novel Writing Month and we’re picking back up with Camp NaNo. Notebooks and pens (and snacks) are provided so bring your storytelling skills, plot bunnies, and unexpected twists and come write. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Painted Fall Welcome Sign, 5 p.m. Welcome your friends and family to your home with these beautiful signs using chalkboard paint and decorations. All materials provided to make this sign, including fall decor; however you can change this craft to fit the season. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Shelter Island Book Club: The Monster’s Bones: The Discovery of the T Rex and How it Shocked Our World by David K. Randall, 5 p.m. A fearless paleontologist, the founding of America’s most loved museums, and the race to find the largest dinosaurs onrecord. Visit silibrary.org to register.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

BOARD OF ETHICS

Friday, October 28, 11 a.m to 1 p.m

WEST NECK WATER DISTRICT BOARD

Friday, October 28, 3 to 4 p.m.

CAPITAL PLANNING & GRANTS

COMMITTEE

Tuesday, November 1, 9 to 10 a.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION Tuesday, November 1, 1 to 4 p.m.