Dining options aplenty on Shelter Island: New faces join longtime places

Historically, fall on the Island has been a time when restaurants closed after a busy summer season, and there were few options for finding a hearty meal to-go or enjoy a special night out.

The opening of new venues this summer has expanded that list, while the tried-and-true local shops continue to please their hungry patrons. Hours and seasonal specialties for this fall are listed below:

The Chequit Inn — 631-749-0018 The Tavern is open Tuesday to Sunday starting at 4 p.m. Burger Night Sunday. Lunch is served Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Weekend Bottomless Brunch. The varied menu includes burgers, clam chowder, pasta, seafood and steaks. Wednesdays feature “Buck a Shuck,” with oysters, clams, shrimp and caviar with sparkling wine specials. The Weakfish sushi bar upstairs is closed until spring.

Eccentric Bagel — 631-749-5363

Tuesday through Saturday, the store featuring a variety of bagels and breakfast sandwiches is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sundays 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Mondays.

Commander Cody’s — 631-749-1851

The seafood market is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., except Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For dinner, hours are 3 to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when there is no dinner service. Fried and broiled seafood specials are on the menu, along with fried chicken and ribs.

18 Bay — 631-749-0053

Now located at the Shelter Island House on Stearns Point Road, dinner is served on weekends, a four-course Italian-inspired chef’s menu, highlighted by homemade pasta and local produce, poultry and seafood, complemented by an extensive wine list.

Elli’s Country Store — 631-749-2844

For pastries from Prezioso Brothers Bakery in Brooklyn, text 917-435-5510 with two-days notice. Popular for sandwiches, also stocks Shelter Island gifts. Monday to Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Islander — 631 749-1998

Monday is Burger Night, hours 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hearty breakfasts, sandwiches, salads and burgers for lunch, cocktails.

Isola — 631-749-9036

Combining local Island seafood favorites with Italian cuisine, Isola is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Kyle’s — 631-749-0579

Wednesday to Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. serving dinner. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. brunch, bakery features fresh pastries.

La Pequena Isla — 631-566-0258

Carne asada; pollo dorado; burritos, nachos and more. Open Monday – Saturday, 11 to 3, Closed Sundays. Behind The Islander.

Leon 1909 — 631- 749-9123

Opened this summer, the restaurant features regional ingredients and French-Italian fare. Some specialties from the fall menu are braised rabbit and sausage; a burger; and a charbroiled ribeye steak. Hours are Thursday to Sunday, 5 to 10 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maria’s Kitchen — 631- 749-5450

Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mexican specialties, including quesadillas, burritos, tacos, salads, wraps and burgers.

Marie Eiffel Market — 631- 749-0003

Open Mon. to Thurs. , 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Will stay open through Christmas. Gourmet foods, fresh and frozen, including sandwiches, salads, entrees and pizzas.

The Pridwin — 631-749-0476

Fall menu includes rack of venison; halibut with pumpkin risotto; strip steak. Bar offerings include lobster rolls and burgers. Open for dinner Wednesday – Sunday, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Lunch Thursday and Friday, 11:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Brunch Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 to 3 p.m.

The Ram’s Head Inn — 631-749-0811

Picnic Lunch, Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brunch, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dinner, Thursday to Monday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The fall menu includes an autumn harvest salad; beef short rib; Scottish salmon; and duck breast.

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy — 631-749-0445

Grill/fountain serves breakfasts, burgers, sandwiches Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon.

Shelter Island Seafood — 631-765-8181

Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 12 noon to 6 p.m. Market sells fresh seafood, including live lobsters.

Shelter Island Slice — 631-749-9292

Tuesday to Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday. Pizza to stay or to go.

Stars Cafe — 631-749-5345

Thursday is Burger Night at Stars, which is open until 7 p.m. that night. For the rest of the week, Stars is open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breakfast features coffee, egg dishes and homemade pastries; lunch favorites include soups and hearty sandwiches.

Vine Street Cafe — 631-749-3210

Hours are Sunday, Monday and Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. VSC Market is open Thursday to Monday, 3 to 8 p.m. Specialties include steaks; moules frites; steam pot of lobster and other seafoods; shellfish fra diavolo.

Closed until spring: Flying Goat, SALT, Sunset Beach.