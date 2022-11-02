Daily Update: Town officials propose 4.9% spending hike, Photos from the annual Halloween parade

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Budget proposal stands at $14.6 million: Represents 4.9% spending increase

A Shelter Island Halloween

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Nov. 1, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Long Island Restaurant Week returns Nov. 6: This is your guide to East End offerings

Calverton’s Farrm Wines is celebrating the release of their 2020 vintage

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.