Islander Vivienne Gershon honored at 100th birthday gathering

Vivienne Gershon is pictured with family and friends, including her two sons (Colin and Gary, both Shelter Island High School graduates), all five grandchildren, and seven of her nine great-grandchildren, including Grover, just turned a year old — 1 and 100, side by side. (Credit: Gavin Zeigler)

Vivienne Gershon celebrated her 100th birthday at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Town Supervisor Gerry Siller came by to deliver a proclamation in her honor from the Town Board. The 27-year-old mayor of Keighley, England, where Vivienne was born, sent a warm and personal message of congratulations.

The head of Vivienne’s high school, Wycombe Abbey, in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, UK, also wrote with best wishes.

Relatives from the UK were on hand. “It was a splendid day and a joyous event,” said grandson Eric Gershon.