Daily Update: Islander honored at 100th birthday gathering, Volleyball team prepares for county final

Vivienne Gershon is pictured with family and friends, including her two sons (Colin and Gary, both Shelter Island High School graduates), all five grandchildren, and seven of her nine great-grandchildren, including Grover, just turned a year old — 1 and 100, side by side. (Credit: Gavin Zeigler)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Islander Vivienne Gershon honored at 100th birthday gathering

Shelter Island volleyball team getting ready for the finals

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Northforker’s fall home issue is now on newsstands

Hidden North Fork: Exploring a lesser-known preserve

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.