Daily Update: Islander honored at 100th birthday gathering, Volleyball team prepares for county final
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Islander Vivienne Gershon honored at 100th birthday gathering
Shelter Island volleyball team getting ready for the finals
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Northforker’s fall home issue is now on newsstands
Hidden North Fork: Exploring a lesser-known preserve
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.