Shelter Island JusticeCourt reports, Nov. 3, 2022

Shelter Island Justice Court. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on October 17, 2022 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Andre T. Balazs of Staatsburg, NY, equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Jordana A. Baldwin, of NYC, aggravated unlicensed operation, covering speeding 39 mph in a 25-mph zone, fined $200 plus $93.

Cruz A. Barcenes Sandoval of Huntington Station, NY, aggravated unlicensed operation, $500 plus $93.

Marina I. Benasuli of NYC, equipment violation, $75 plus $63.

Benjamin A. Block of Shelter Island, equipment violation, covering unlicensed operation and speeding 35 mph in a 25-mph zone, $75 plus $63.

Sylvie M. Bohrer of Shelter Island, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Franklin M. Chabla of East Hampton, unlicensed driving, $150 plus $93.

Ava J. Crocitto of Sag Harbor, equipment violation, $50 plus $93.

Oscar Cruz Flores of Shelter Island, unlicensed operation, $200 plus $93; equipment violation, $100.

Effimia Deligianni of Shelter Island, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Bryan G. Disanto of West Islip, speeding 49 in a 35-mph zone, $150 plus $93.

Casey B. Graves, of Studio City, Calif., speeding 42 mph in a 25-mph zone, $150 plus $93.

Vladimir Hurtadosanchez of Santa Barbara, Calif., equipment violation, $75 plus $63.

John G. Irving of Shelter Island, helmet law violation, $25 plus $63.

Edward J. Klaris of Waccabuc, NY, equipment violation, $75 plus $63.

Fausto R. Leon Alvarracin of East Hampton, equipment violation, $150 plus $63.

Vivian V. Lindemann of Shelter Island, equipment violation, $25 plus $63.

Philip Manuele of Center Moriches, equipment violation, $100 plus $63.

Daniel O. Martineau of Carbondale, Colo., unlicensed operation, covering stop sign violation, $75 plus $93.

Joseph N. McKee of East Hampton, equipment violation, $75 plus $63.

Jessica D. Molignano of Southampton, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Arif Nebihi of Brooklyn, equipment violation, $75 plus $63.

Nery M. Paredes of Calverton, equipment violation, $100; unlicensed operation, $400 plus $93.

Kenneth W. Reese, of East Moriches, equipment violation, $75 plus $63.

Armando Rodriguez Trujillo, equipment violation, $75 plus $63.

Julia R. Rongo of Lincroft, NJ, equipment violation, $75 plus $63.

Jonathan R. Schrott of Shelter Island, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Amanda T. Stetler of Greenport, equipment violation, $100 plus $63.

Tara M. Stocknoff of Southampton, equipment violation, $75 plus $63.

Ryan A. Vella of Sands Point, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Lawrence Staebler of Great River, NY, parking without permit, $100.

Deemed scofflaws for failure to appear were Christian Dupreez on a vessel registration violation; Lamia Funti on speeding; Patrick R. Hile on a vesse registration violation; Martin Perez Munoz on speeding and unlicensed driving.

Twenty-eight cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, twenty-one at the request of defendants or their attorneys and seven at the request of the court.