Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Nov. 3, 2022
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.
Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m., Community Center.
Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12
Turkey Cones Take-and-Make (Ages 2-5) Create your own adorable turkey to celebrate autumn, a very easy craft. Visit silibrary.org to register.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Camp NaNoWriMo (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. November is National Novel Writing Month, picking back up with Camp NaNo. Visit silibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10
LEGO Pumpkin Lanterns (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. Come make mini LEGO pumpkin lanterns complete with battery operated tea lights. Visit silibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19
Silly Acorn Magnets Take-and-Make (Ages 6+) This simple peel-and-stick craft is bound to brighten your day. Visit silibrary.org to register.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5
Sylvester Manor Garden Volunteer Day, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Help rid the garden of invasive vines and multiflora roses that are choking the boxwoods.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Shelter Island Book Club: The Monster’s Bones: The Discovery of the T Rex and How it Shocked Our World by David K. Randall, 5 p.m. A fearless paleontologist, the founding of America’s most loved museums, and the race to find the largest dinosaurs on record. Visit silibrary.org to register.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Student Debt Relief Program, 7 p.m. (ZOOM) If you, your child or someone you know is burdened with student loans, please join on Zoom as Katie Krumpter, Senior Financial Counselor with the New York Legal Assistance Group (NYLAG) explains the Biden-Harris Student Debt Relief Plan and how it might work for you. This is an East End Libraries Event hosted by Westhampton Free Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10
SHY, the Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers: A Conversation with Jesse Green and David Alpern, 5:30 pm (ZOOM) Mary Rodgers was a composer, author, and screenwriter who wrote the musical “Once Upon a Mattress.” Alpern and Green, chief theater critic for The New York Times, discuss Green’s collaboration with Mary Rodgers on her memoir. An East End Libraries Event with Bridgehampton Public Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12
NY Times Best Selling Author Robyn Carr, 1 p.m. (ZOOM) Join Robyn Carr (The Virgin River Series) with writer producer Erin Coughlin to discuss Ms. Carr’s extensive career as a successful writer, including her hit series turned Netflix sensation, “Virgin River.” Please submit your questions for Ms. Carr to [email protected] by Nov. 10. An East End Libraries Event with Westhampton Free Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS – ZOOM ONLY
Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events
WQI
Thursday, November 3, 6 to 7 p.m.
COMMUNITY HOUSING FUND ADVISORY BOARD
Thursday, November 3, 7 to 8 p.m.
WMAC
Monday, November 7, 5 to 7 p.m.
ELECTION DAY – TOWN OFFICES CLOSED
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION
Wednesday, November 9, 3 to 6 p.m.
TOWN BOARD MEETING
Wednesday, November 9, 6 to 7 p.m.