Daily Update: Read the latest Letters to the Editor, See this week’s Paw Print cartoon

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner

Charity’s Column: Once upon a time on Shelter Island, we built affordable housing. It worked.

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Nov. 3, 2002

Shelter Island Justice Court reports, Nov. 3, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Holiday Light Show returns to Riverhead Nov. 18

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of November 5

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55.