Daily Update: Read the latest Letters to the Editor, See this week’s Paw Print cartoon

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner
Charity’s Column: Once upon a time on Shelter Island, we built affordable housing. It worked.
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Nov. 3, 2002
Shelter Island Justice Court reports, Nov. 3, 2022
NORTHFORKER
Holiday Light Show returns to Riverhead Nov. 18
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of November 5
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55.