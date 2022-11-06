Varsity volleyballers in the playoffs — get tickets to support the team
The Shelter Island School varsity volleyball team will be playing in the Section XI Class D Championship game vs. The Ross School on Monday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m.
The game will be played in the East Hampton High School gymnasium and does require a ticket for entry.
It’s suggested that tickets be purchased in advance digitally as there are no cash options to purchase tickets at the gate.
The website for the tickets is: https://gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI