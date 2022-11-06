Varsity volleyballers in the playoffs — get tickets to support the team

The Shelter Island varsity volleyball team. Standing, from left, Alex Burns, Mary Gennari, Harper Congdon, Madison Springer, Mackenzie Speece and Sophie Clark. Kneeling, from left, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Margaret Schultheis and Andrea Napoles. Not pictured, Kat Austin. (Credit: Cindy Belt)

The Shelter Island School varsity volleyball team will be playing in the Section XI Class D Championship game vs. The Ross School on Monday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m.

The game will be played in the East Hampton High School gymnasium and does require a ticket for entry.

It’s suggested that tickets be purchased in advance digitally as there are no cash options to purchase tickets at the gate.

The website for the tickets is: https://gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI