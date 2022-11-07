Daily Update: Varsity volleyball in the playoffs, Islander officially named world chin-up champion

The Shelter Island varsity volleyball team. Standing, from left, Alex Burns, Mary Gennari, Harper Congdon, Madison Springer, Mackenzie Speece and Sophie Clark. Kneeling, from left, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Margaret Schultheis and Andrea Napoles. Not pictured, Kat Austin. (Credit: Cindy Belt)

Here are the headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Gimme Shelter: Telling time in November

Friday Night Dialogues at the Library: Spencer Schneider, Manhattan Cult Story

Islander is now — officially — the world chin-up champion

Varsity volleyballers in the playoffs — get tickets to support the team

Shelter Island Reporter endorsements for Election 2022

North Fork Animal Welfare League encourages East End residents to consider adopting or fostering

Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner

NORTHFORKER

Encanto Crêpes & Cafe to open in Greenport

Welcome to ‘The Bungalow’

Where to dine on the North Fork on Thanksgiving Day

One Minute on the North Fork: A visit to Turtle Manor

Join a North Fork winter CSA for fruits, vegetables, eggs and more

What’s for sale on the North Fork in East Marion

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for light rain throughout the morning and the low tonight will be around 43.