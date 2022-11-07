Daily Update: Varsity volleyball in the playoffs, Islander officially named world chin-up champion
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Gimme Shelter: Telling time in November
Friday Night Dialogues at the Library: Spencer Schneider, Manhattan Cult Story
Islander is now — officially — the world chin-up champion
Varsity volleyballers in the playoffs — get tickets to support the team
Shelter Island Reporter endorsements for Election 2022
North Fork Animal Welfare League encourages East End residents to consider adopting or fostering
Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner
NORTHFORKER
Encanto Crêpes & Cafe to open in Greenport
Where to dine on the North Fork on Thanksgiving Day
One Minute on the North Fork: A visit to Turtle Manor
Join a North Fork winter CSA for fruits, vegetables, eggs and more
What’s for sale on the North Fork in East Marion
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for light rain throughout the morning and the low tonight will be around 43.