Daily Update: Election Day arrives, Islander races to finish of New York City Marathon

The marathoners making their way through Dr. Adipietro’s beloved Brooklyn. (Credit: Dr. Frank Adipietro)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Election Day, lunar eclipse and volleyball championship

Shelter Islander battles to finish New York City Marathon: Dr. Frank comes through for his 40th race

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Timeless, Nantucket-style home

Estefany Molina to present ‘nightswimming’ exhibit in Greenport this weekend

WEATHER

Expect cooler temperatures after the recent heat wave with a high around 55 and sunny skies today, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch is in effect late tonight through Wednesday morning. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. The low tonight will be around 32.