Election Day, lunar eclipse and volleyball championship

(Credit: Beverlea Walz)

Today, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, is Election Day.

The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Shelter Island School.

Sailing into the full moon from Dawn Lane. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Last night and this morning, Islanders received a celestial gift, the Beaver Moon, or Blood Moon, accompanied by a total lunar eclipse.

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, “During a lunar eclipse, the Moon, Sun, and Earth stand in a line with the Earth in the middle, causing our planet’s shadow to be cast onto the Moon. This gives the full Moon a reddish, coppery hue, as well as the nickname, Blood Moon.”

Beaver Moon gets its name from those busy critters who have worked hard all summer and are now ready to kick back in their nests and dams and take some well-deserved down time.

Also, yesterday evening, the Shelter Island varsity volleyball team defeated the Ross School 25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 23-25 and 15-6 in East Hampton to bring home the Suffolk County Class D volleyball championship.

Celebrating the championship. (Courtesy photo)

Coach Cindy Belt said she was “super proud of these kids for pulling out of a slump in the third and fourth sets to finish in style.”

And so are we all.

Watch this site for more on the eclipse and a full report on the Island’s great championship victory.