Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Nov. 8, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Marilyn Thalia, Riverhead, was driving on Brander Parkway on Nov. 1 when she was stopped by police and given a summons for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device. She also received two other tickets for unlicensed operation and for driving an unregistered vehicle.

On Nov. 5, Christopher S. Inzerillo, Glen Head, was ticketed for failure to keep right on North Ferry Road and for driving with inadequate or no brake lights.

Police conducted nine radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops on Nov. 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 in the Center, West Neck, the Heights and Menantic, resulting in four warnings and the above five tickets.

Accidents

On Oct. 26, Erika O. Carcamo, Greenport, was turning right exiting the North Ferry parking lot when she kept turning in that direction and hit a split rail fence. She said the visibility was poor due to foggy conditions. There was damage to the fence and also minor damage to the front right bumper of her vehicle. Ms. Carcamo was subsequently issued a summons for unlicensed operation.

Other reports

A caller was advised by police on Oct. 31 to obtain any documentation regarding stolen property that a former employee may have been selling.

Police were told on the 31st that a truck failed to stop at a stop sign in Silver Beach; the area was canvassed with negative results. The caller said the same truck was in the vicinity every day at about 1 p.m. and requested an extra patrol for enforcement.

An extra patrol at a voting site in the Center during the 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. shift was also requested on that date. Police received a report at headquarters about threatening mail being sent to the complainant.

Police investigated a neighborhood dispute on St. Mary’s Road on Nov. 2. A complaint was received about a vehicle that had been abandoned on the resident’s property in West Neck and the owner’s unwillingness to remove it. The vehicle was subsequently removed.

A caller reported on Nov. 3 that an “unwanted” person had entered the store several times, inquiring if the affidavit of trespass was still in effect. An officer advised the person that they were not allowed in the store.

Also on the 3rd, a person was advised to hire or bring an attorney to headquarters to explain and document a possible crime. In the meantime, the police would take an initial report and wait for further documentation.

On that date, a caller reported receiving a disturbing phone call. Since the subject was not welcome on her Center property, she was advised to notify police if the person returns. In another case, police were told about several unauthorized transactions that had appeared on three credit cards.

A carbon monoxide alarm in Silver Beach on Nov. 3 brought out the police and the Shelter Island Fire Department. The site was canvassed with no indication of carbon monoxide; there was no emergency and a false alarm was declared.

While on patrol on Nov. 4, an officer saw someone running into the woods in a Center location. The officer followed and noticed the smell of burnt marijuana in the area. The next day, an officer followed up with Verizon about a broken pole in West Neck that was a hazard.

In other incidents: police performed court duty; assisted with the Halloween parade; attended training in Garden City; conducted two well-being checks; and responded to four lost and found reports.

Animals

A sick raccoon in Cartwright was captured by the animal control officer (ACO) and taken to a vet. The ACO followed up on another raccoon, reported “distressed” in Silver Beach — it was healthy and sleeping in a tree. A third sick raccoon report was found healthy by the ACO and relocated. Another sick raccoon was reported at the Heights Post Office; it went underneath a deck where the ACO could not reach it.

An injured deer in the Center was put down. A dog at large in Silver Beach was recognized by the ACO who contacted the owner; the dog returned home on its own.

A yelling match occurred when two dogs in the Center ran through an electric fence and started fighting with the two dogs inside. There were no injuries to the dogs or either owners. The ACO will follow up to see if there are other fencing solutions.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four people to Southampton Hospital on Nov. 2, 3, 5 and 6 and two cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Nov. 2 and 3.