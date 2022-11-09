Daily Update: Girls volleyball team headed for state semifinals, Slim pickings on scallop opening day
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Slim pickings on Scallop Opening Day 2022
Islanders take Class D Suffolk County volleyball crown: Move on to State regional semis
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Nov. 8, 2022
NORTHFORKER
Enjoy a custom fall experience at these North Fork hotels and inns
Industrial designer Brad Ascalon takes the slow lane
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.