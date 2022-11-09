Daily Update: Girls volleyball team headed for state semifinals, Slim pickings on scallop opening day

We are the champions. Standing, from left, juniors Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Mackenzie Speece, Kat Austin, Sophie Clark, and Harpur Congdon. Kneeling from left, seniors Alex Burns, Madison Springer, Margaret Schultheis, Mary Gennari, and Andrea Napoles.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Slim pickings on Scallop Opening Day 2022

Islanders take Class D Suffolk County volleyball crown: Move on to State regional semis

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Nov. 8, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Enjoy a custom fall experience at these North Fork hotels and inns

Industrial designer Brad Ascalon takes the slow lane

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.