Daily Update: Veteran celebrates 100th birthday, Duke Ellington to be celebrated in concert

With just enough room for a 3-digit birthday, the cake was presented to Paul Larsen. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Duke Ellington to be celebrated in concert

Jenifer’s Journal: Article of faith

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Nov. 10

North Fork Thanksgiving at Home: Your guide to holiday catering

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 51.