The traditional flag raising by Island children on Friday, Nov. 11, in the Center, led by American Legion Commander Dave Clark.

Islanders gathered at the American Legion Mitchell Post 281 in the Center on Friday to remember, honor and celebrate local veterans, as well as veterans across the country.

Here are some photos of the ceremonies. The Reporter will have a full report on this site and in the Nov. 17 print edition. Photos by Ambrose Clancy

Members of the Shelter Island School Select Choir sang the National Anthem. From left, Alfie Brigham, Lily Brigham, Elsie Mae Brigham, Kaitlyn Gulluscio and Andrea Napoles.

Father Peter DeSanctis gave the invocation.

Ladies Auxiliary member and Gold Star Mother Chrys Kestler addressed the gathering.

Islanders of all ages were on hand at the Legion Hall.

Marine Corps veteran and current Shelter Island Police Officer Sean Clark gave the keynote address.

Linda Bonaccorso sang “America the Beautiful,” with the those assembled joining in.