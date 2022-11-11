Walk-ins still welcome at school for COVID-19 boosters today

The Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots will be administered until 2:30 this afternoon at the Shelter Island School gymnasium by staff from Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Walk-ins are welcome.

You are eligible for a booster if you haven’t had COVID-19 in the past three months and haven’t received a booster shot in the past two months.

Consent forms can be filled in advance and are posted on the town website at shelterislandtown.us.

Bring an identification card with you along with your COVID-19 vaccination card even if it is already filled.