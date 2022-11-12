What is that?

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-354-8040.

Patricia Hanson was the first to correctly identify last week’s mystery photo as the sculpture next to Our Lady of the Isle Church in the Heights (see below), calling to say, “My brother has a house nearby, so I see it all the time.”

Tom Speeches — “I was baptized there” — also called.

Pat McGayhey and Roger McKeon emailed with the correct identification.

Known in the Christian tradition as the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, the statue was placed at the church in 1997, according to Pastor Father Peter DeSanctis.

The sculpture is there to inspire hope and prayer for family peace, Father DeSanctis said. The sculpture is a replica of a work made by Canadian artist Timothy Schmalz, who titled it, “A Quiet Moment.”