Abandoned house nearing demolition

The house on Cozy Lane, which has been abandoned since at least 2018, and has become a safety hazard. (Credit; Town of Shelter Island Building Department)

It has taken several years and a great deal of patience from neighbors, but it finally appears the abandoned, deteriorated house at 9 Cozy Lane will be demolished.

The house is owned by William Conroy, who has been non-responsive to attempts to get him or relatives to take action to either repair or demolish the structure. Taxes have continued to be paid on the property.

Senior Building Inspector Reed Karen told the Town Board at its Nov. 9 public hearing that the deterioration of the house has accelerated and is now so great that it would be far more expensive to try to rescue the structure than demolish it.

The roof has fallen in and water infiltration has resulted in floor boards being rotted out, making it dangerous to even enter the house, he said. “It’s time to tear it down,” Mr. Karen said.

Silver Beach Association President Doug Sherrod agreed. Noting the efforts Councilman Jim Colligan has made to deal with the problem, Mr. Sherrod said, it should never have taken so long to deal with the problem that’s been ongoing for about five years.

Town Attorney Stephen Kiely said a structural engineer needs to examine the house before the Town can proceed.

He also said a lien can be placed on the property and the Town could foreclose on it and sell the lot with the buyer charged with paying the lien unless Mr. Conroy or his family pay for the demolition.

The hearing was adjourned with plans to bring in a structural engineer.