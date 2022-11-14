Daily Update: Dead whale removed from Southold creek, Island artist takes exhibit on the road
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Dead whale removed from Southold creek
Shelter Island artist’s Lincoln exhibit takes to the road
Sylvester Manor to join Old-Growth Forest Network: Seeks Town Board support
Shelter Island celebrates Veterans Day 2022
Suffolk Closeup: What is the most successful life form?
NORTHFORKER
Kick off the holiday season with the North Fork Festival of Trees from Nov. 18–20
Designing the ultimate North Fork kitchen with Amanda Giuliano
The Treatery bakery and dessert shop opens in Jamesport
One Minute on the North Fork: An autumn stroll along the beach
Farm Stand to Plate: Ribollita soup with local kale
Dream Day: A very North Fork-feelin’ day in Mystic, Conn.
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature will drop below freezing tonight with a low near 27.