Daily Update: Dead whale removed from Southold creek, Island artist takes exhibit on the road

The whale died overnight as officials were unable to free it late Thursday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Here are the headlines for Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Dead whale removed from Southold creek

Shelter Island artist’s Lincoln exhibit takes to the road

Sylvester Manor to join Old-Growth Forest Network: Seeks Town Board support

Shelter Island celebrates Veterans Day 2022

Suffolk Closeup: What is the most successful life form?

NORTHFORKER

Kick off the holiday season with the North Fork Festival of Trees from Nov. 18–20

Designing the ultimate North Fork kitchen with Amanda Giuliano

The Treatery bakery and dessert shop opens in Jamesport

One Minute on the North Fork: An autumn stroll along the beach

Farm Stand to Plate: Ribollita soup with local kale

Dream Day: A very North Fork-feelin’ day in Mystic, Conn.

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature will drop below freezing tonight with a low near 27.