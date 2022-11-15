Daily Update: Marine Corps vet gives keynote address, Mooring rights back on agenda
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Transparency of Island public officials remains an issue: Mooring rights back on agenda
Shelter Island students camp out for a cause
Marine Corps vet Sean Clark gives keynote address as Islanders gather for Veterans Day
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Home sweet home in Jamesport
The List: The North Fork in books
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is expected later tonight, mostly after 8 p.m. and the low temperature will be around 42.