Daily Update: Marine Corps vet gives keynote address, Mooring rights back on agenda

The traditional raising of Old Glory by Island children on Veterans Day at the American Legion Post. Helping out are Marine Corps veteran Mitchell Clark, left, and Post Commander Dave Clark. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Transparency of Island public officials remains an issue: Mooring rights back on agenda

Shelter Island students camp out for a cause

Marine Corps vet Sean Clark gives keynote address as Islanders gather for Veterans Day

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Home sweet home in Jamesport

The List: The North Fork in books

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is expected later tonight, mostly after 8 p.m. and the low temperature will be around 42.